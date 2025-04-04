Northland Capmk Weighs in on Defiance Silver Q2 Earnings

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Defiance Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

CVE DEF opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. Defiance Silver has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.54.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

