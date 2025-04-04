Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 242.53% from the company’s current price.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NRIX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $801.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,660.76. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 146,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 338,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.