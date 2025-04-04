Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Optimi Health Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

