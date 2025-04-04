Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.74 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 541,773 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

