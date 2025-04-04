OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get OS Therapies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSTX. Maxim Group raised their target price on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OS Therapies in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OS Therapies

OS Therapies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at OS Therapies

Shares of OS Therapies stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. OS Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,431,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,904,639.24. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OS Therapies stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,044 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of OS Therapies worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OS Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.