Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.02. 2,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm has a market cap of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.78% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

