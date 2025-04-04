Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $81.01 and last traded at $83.12. 40,866,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 68,424,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.45.

Specifically, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

