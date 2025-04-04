PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Up 22.1% in March

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 4,504 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $89,089.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,277,463.58. The trade was a 0.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.65. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

