PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 808,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $82,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,841,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,313,000 after buying an additional 165,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total transaction of $496,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,457,725.52. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $59,693.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,043.92. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,054 shares of company stock worth $4,995,586. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.03 and a 52-week high of $119.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

