Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of Pentair worth $78,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Pentair by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.61. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

