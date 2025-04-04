PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Shares Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 145,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 800,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEPG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PepGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PepGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PepGen by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PepGen by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

