Permanent TSB Group (LON:PTSB) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (LON:PTSB – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 5,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

