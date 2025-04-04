Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on CATX shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 38,145 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,221.48. This trade represents a 53.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 22,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,017.92. The trade was a 58.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

