Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $77,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

