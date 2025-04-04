Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in March

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.02. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

