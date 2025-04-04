Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE POST opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,866.50. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,991,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Post by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 790,782 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,864,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Post by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,646,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $36,751,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

