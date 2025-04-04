Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

