Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 120.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

