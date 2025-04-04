Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 96,800 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 405.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.97 million, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

