Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DoubleVerify worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

