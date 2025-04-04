Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,852 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

