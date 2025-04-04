Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 250.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6,505.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $319,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 718,088 shares in the company, valued at $36,665,573.28. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,838. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNA opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

