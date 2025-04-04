Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

