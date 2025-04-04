Q1 Earnings Forecast for GRRR Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

