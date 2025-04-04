Q1 Earnings Forecast for OTC:DEFTF Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk raised DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of OTC:DEFTF opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. DeFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $665.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

