Q1 EPS Estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

