Q2 EPS Forecast for AvalonBay Communities Reduced by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

Shares of AVB opened at $205.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

