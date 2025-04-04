Q4 Earnings Estimate for SBC Issued By Zacks Small Cap

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for SBC Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SBC Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBC opened at $3.17 on Thursday. SBC Medical Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.
