Q4 Earnings Estimate for SBC Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for SBC Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SBC Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

SBC Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBC opened at $3.17 on Thursday. SBC Medical Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group ( NASDAQ:SBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million.

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.