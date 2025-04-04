Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $79,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,386.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 331,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $15,937,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 101.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,922. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

