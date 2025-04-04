Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rapid7 by 672.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.99. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

