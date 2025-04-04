Raymond James Forecasts Centerra Gold’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.58.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.89. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.90 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In related news, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$70,901.64. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$283,752.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

