Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Price

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of MVBF opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. MVB Financial has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Louis Giorgio purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,070.40. This trade represents a 315.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $129,574. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 99.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

