Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Price

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

