Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Price

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QCR has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts predict that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of QCR

In other news, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $3,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

