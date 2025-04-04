Raymond James Lowers First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $22.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

First Horizon Trading Down 12.4 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $6,858,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

