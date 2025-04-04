Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Largo FY2025 Earnings

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Largo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

NYSE LGO opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67. Largo has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Largo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Largo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Largo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Largo by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,016,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 620,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

