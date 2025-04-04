Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLI FY2026 Earnings

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Lithium in a research report issued on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.
Shares of SLI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
