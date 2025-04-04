Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLI FY2026 Earnings

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Lithium in a research report issued on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Shares of SLI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $29,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 251,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 189,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

