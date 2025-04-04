Research Analysts Set Expectations for CFG FY2025 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
