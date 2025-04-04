Research Analysts Set Expectations for CFG FY2025 Earnings

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.