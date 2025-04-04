Research Analysts Set Expectations for RCI Q1 Earnings

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 68,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.