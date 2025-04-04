Reviewing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) & FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial -20.05% 3.31% 0.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FFBW and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kearny Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.55%. Given Kearny Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than FFBW.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFBW and Kearny Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.90 million 5.42 $1.51 million N/A N/A Kearny Financial $152.16 million 2.44 -$86.67 million ($1.13) -5.10

FFBW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kearny Financial.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats FFBW on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, it engages in the investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

