Reviewing Viking (VIK) & Its Peers

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Viking to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Get Viking alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Viking Competitors 74.46% 15.43% 6.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion -$1.86 billion 147.32 Viking Competitors $4.43 billion $276.48 million 46.39

This table compares Viking and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viking has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Viking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viking and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 12 0 2.71 Viking Competitors 397 1470 2365 106 2.50

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 20.86%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 54.91%. Given Viking’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viking has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Viking peers beat Viking on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.