Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives $6.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
RZLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Rezolve AI stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.29.
Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
