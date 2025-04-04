Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Rocket Companies worth $91,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

