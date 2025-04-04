RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RumbleOn by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleOn Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. RumbleOn has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleOn from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RumbleOn from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on RMBL

RumbleOn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.