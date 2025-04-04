RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RumbleOn by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleOn Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. RumbleOn has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleOn from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RumbleOn from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

RumbleOn Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

