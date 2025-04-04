Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider Electric S.E.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $224.00 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $215.55 and a 12 month high of $289.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.96.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

