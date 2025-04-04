Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in V2X were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get V2X alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in V2X by 36.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE VVX opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.