Sei Investments Co. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

WPC stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

