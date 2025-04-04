Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,136 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 173.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $239,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

UNF opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

