ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $72,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

