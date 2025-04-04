Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Loop Capital raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $84.03 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

